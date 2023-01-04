WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1259 PM PST Wed Jan 4 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 4500 feet, heavy wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with 12 to 22 inches possible above 5500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, wet snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County, South Central Siskiyou County and North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County. For the Warning area, this includes mainly rural areas of central Siskiyou County as well as the Mt Shasta ski park and Snowman Summit on Highway 89. For the Advisory, the I-5 corridor near Black Butte Summit, and highway 89 east of Mt Shasta City to the county line. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds with heavy wet snow could cause extensive tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will rise to above 4500 ft elevation early this evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is imminent and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with 12 to 22 inches expected above 5500 ft. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph above 5500 ft. * WHERE...The higher peaks of western Siskiyou County, including the Trinity Alps. This also includes portions of Sawyers Bar road and Highway 3 south of Callahan. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday. hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. * See http:\/\/quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather