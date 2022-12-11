WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

327 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE...Elevations above 6000 feet within Modoc County,

including Cedar Pass on highway 299.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions along I-8 near the San

Diego County border.

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

