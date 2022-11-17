WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 18, 2022

AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

443 AM PST Thu Nov 17 2022

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, stagnant air is

expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. For the

Freezing Fog Advisory, visibility of a half mile or less in

freezing fog.

* WHERE...Freezing fog will affect valley areas in Lake and Modoc

County. This includes Valley Falls northward, Paisley, Summer

Lake, Silver Lake and portions of highways 395, 31, and 20 as

well as valleys in Modoc County, especially north of Alturas.

Air stagnation will affect valleys of Modoc County in

California and Lake County in Oregon.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST

Friday. For the Freezing Fog Advisory, until 9 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and

potential frost and slippery conditions on roadways. Air

stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with

time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of

air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health

issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are

not taken.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks

causing slippery roads.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's

advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are

effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air

particulates.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor

burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be

limited as much as possible. According to state air quality

agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants

close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with

your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

* WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to

deteriorating air quality.

* WHERE...The valleys of Siskiyou County and northwest Modoc

County in California.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing

air quality with time, especially in and near areas with

significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality

is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory

problems if precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A front will move through Thursday night,

which could bring improvement on Friday.

