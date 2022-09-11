WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

_____

EVACUATION IMMEDIATE

...Evacuation Immediate...

The following message is transmitted at the request of Siskiyou

OES.

...Due to fire activity on the Mountain Fire... Zone 2218-B has

been split. An Evacuation Order has been issued for Zone 2218-B.

Anyone in this area should immediately evacuate.

Additionally... An Evacuation Warning has been issued for Zones

2218-A and 2218-C. There is significant danger within this area

and residents should either voluntarily evacuate or if choosing to

remain... to be ready to evacuate at a moments notice.

Visit community.zonehaven.com for current evacuation zone

statuses...

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather