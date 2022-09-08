WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

115 PM PDT Thu Sep 8 2022

.Gusty winds combined with low humidities will bring critical

conditions to portions of fire zones 618, 619, 620 and 280 into

Friday evening. These same areas will also experience gusty winds

and poor overnight recoveries, especially near and at the ridges

tonight. A Haines 6 over the Rum Creek fire will also result in

Red Flag conditions Friday. Low humidities and gusty east winds

will also occur over and near the Cascades and portions of the

Siskiyous tonight through Friday night.

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR

STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH AND GUSTY WINDS AND POOR OVERNIGHT

RECOVERIES TONIGHT...

* AFFECTED AREA...The Klamath River valley and surrounding areas

from Seiad Valley to south of Happy Camp.

* WIND: Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY: Daytime 6 to 13 percent. Nightime recoveries 15 to 25

percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The headline takes into account gusty winds

and low relative humidity into this evening, gusty winds and

poor overnight recoveries tonight, and gusty winds and low

relative humidity Friday.

* DETAILED URLs: View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr. For real time

evacuation statuses in Siskiyou County, go to

aware.zonehaven.com

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot

vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause

sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions

at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less

wildfire.

Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don't

want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit

for more information.

Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you

go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know

your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions

promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening.

Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

