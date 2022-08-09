WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Medford OR

257 PM PDT Tue Aug 9 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Modoc

County through 330 PM PDT...

At 257 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mill Creek Falls Campground, or 22 miles south of Cedarville, moving

north at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Pepperdine Campground, Mill Creek Falls Campground and Soup Spring

Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4148 12051 4150 12019 4147 12019 4137 12013

4127 12012 4119 12004 4118 12041

TIME...MOT...LOC 2157Z 174DEG 33KT 4122 12028

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Nuisance flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected

in eastern San Bernardino County, particularly impacting the

Mojave National Preserve where roads remain closed from previous

flood damage.

* WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following

county, San Bernardino.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 258 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Mitchell Caverns, Cima, Kelso, Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29,

Needles, Essex, Black Canyon Equestrian Campground, Hole In

The Wall Campground, Highway 95 And I-40, Mid Hills

Campground and Mohave Valley.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN BERNARDINO AND WEST CENTRAL

CLARK COUNTIES...

At 302 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly

across southwestern Clark, northeastern San Bernardino, and far

southeastern Inyo counties.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Pahrump, Jean, Primm, Spring Mountains, Sandy Valley, Goodsprings,

Mountain Springs, Mountain Pass, Nipton And Ivanpah Roads, Lovell

Canyon Campground and Mt. Potosi.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

