WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

857 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 10 feet increasing to 10 to

15 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday with dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 PM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip

currents.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 PM PST Wednesday.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to

elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or

stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly

in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

_____

