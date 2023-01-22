WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 22, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

530 PM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60 mph

expected, except 35 to 50 mph with gusts to 75 mph near

Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern

Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northeast winds 35 to 50 mph

with damaging gusts up to 75 mph expected. For the Wind

Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 2

PM PST Monday. For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning

to 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines, with an increased risk due to the wet

soils in place. Power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. The

Interstate 5 corridor will be affected by the strong winds.

large trees. If possible, remain in your home during the

windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 450 mph expected across coastal areas and locally up to

55 mph in the foothills and mountains.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Highways 101 and 154 are expected to be

affected by the gusty winds.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Areas of north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, except local gusts over 60 mph in the foothills.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Lake

Casitas.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result. Major roadways impacted by the gusty winds include

Highways 33, 101, and 192.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST Monday.

outages may result.

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph possible in

the foothills to mountain slopes.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los

Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San

Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 PM PST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be

strongest in the foothills, especially from Glendora to La

Canada Flintridge. There is a chance of local damaging wind

gusts to 60 mph in the foothills tonight as mountain wave

activity is becoming more likely across the San Gabriels.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Ventura County Coastal Plain.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather