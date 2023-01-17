WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 149 PM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley and Ojai Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather