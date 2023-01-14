WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 308 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 445 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger minor debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 306 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges continued to indicate moderate to locally heavy rain across the area. Hourly rainfall rates up to one half inch have been observed. These rainfall rates will continue to produce urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Long Beach, Malibu, Lake Los Angeles, Acton, Burbank, Universal City, North Hollywood, Hollywood, Pasadena, Downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Alhambra, Van Nuys, Mount Wilson, Culver City, Encino, Inglewood, Northridge and Santa Monica. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather