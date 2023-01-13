WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 922 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather