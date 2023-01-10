WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

509 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING FOR CENTRAL SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY...

At 509 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned

area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Rainfall rates of

0.4 to 0.6 inches in 15 minutes were observed. Additional rainfall

amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is expected or occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Santa Margarita, Avila

Beach, Oceano, Baywood-Los Osos and Diablo Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

