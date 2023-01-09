WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

804 PM PST Mon Jan 9 2023

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY...

At 804 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

that heavy rain was falling across the warned area. Between 1 and 3

inches of rain have fallen across the area. The corridor from Santa

Monica to Pasadena will likely see the most significant impacts with

multiple rounds of heavy rain moving over this area. Additional

rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Long Beach, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Beverly Hills, Universal City,

North Hollywood, Hollywood, Van Nuys, Burbank, Santa Monica,

Culver City, Northridge, Downtown Los Angeles, Inglewood, Woodland

Hills and Chatsworth.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Los Angeles

County through 830 PM PST...

At 806 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Marina Del Rey to near Rancho Palos

Verdes. Movement was northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Inglewood...

Culver City...

Torrance...

Manhattan Beach...

Rancho Palos Verdes...

Downtown Los Angeles...

Hermosa Beach...

Port of Los Angeles...

Rolling Hills...

Redondo Beach...

Carson...

Marina Del Rey...

El Segundo...

Westchester...

Los Angeles Harbor...

Wilmington...

Compton...

Baldwin Hills...

Harbor City...

Exposition Park...

Gardena...

Hawthorne...

Watts...

Lynwood...

and Playa Del Rey.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3374 11836 3374 11841 3377 11843 3381 11839

3384 11839 3393 11844 3400 11844 3405 11835

3406 11824 3398 11819 3372 11826 3371 11827

3372 11828 3371 11828 3370 11829

TIME...MOT...LOC 0406Z 237DEG 46KT 3395 11841 3375 11842

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

