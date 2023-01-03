WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 828 PM PST Tue Jan 3 2023 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible within the entire Watch area, with the greatest threat near and below the Alisal burn scar and in urban areas. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Cruz and Anacapa Islands, Santa Lucia Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range, Santa Ynez Valley and Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Significant flash flooding and debris flows are possible, especially in and below the Alisal burn scar. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and urban areas. While the risk of main stem river flooding is low, water flowing through normally dry rivers may be a threat to some homeless communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - An atmospheric river pushing through the region Wednesday evening into Thursday morning will support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across the Santa Lucia mountains and Santa Ynez mountains east into south facing interior Santa Barbara mountains. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. areas, Antelope Valley, Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Malibu Coast, Ojai Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Monica Mountains, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast and Ventura County Mountains. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. possible, especially in and below recent burn scars. Excessive night into Thursday will support periods of heavy rainfall with rates up to around an inch per hour, prompting concern for flooding and flash flooding across the region. Rainfall totals of 2-4 inches will be common with 4-8 inches expected in the mountains, highest across south facing mountains of Ventura County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather