WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 745 PM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Santa Barbara. * WHEN...Until 1000 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 744 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.3 and 1.3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Point Conception, Montecito, Carpinteria, Solvang, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Los Alamos, Refugio State Beach, El Capitan State Beach, Highway 101 through Gaviota State Park, Isla Vista, Orcutt, Cuyama, Summerland, Rincon Point, Goleta and Guadalupe. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet above 7,000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 4 feet possible above 8,000 feet. Isolated accumulations of 5 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite National Park to Tulare County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and runoff is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. This includes the San Lorenzo River, Corralitos and Soquel Creeks. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. - At 743 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.2 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Santa Cruz, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite Valley. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. - Atmospheric river with high snow levels expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall over the district through tonight. Bear Creek at McKee Road forecast to reach monitor stage later this evening. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.