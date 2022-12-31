WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ FLASH FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 308 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FISH AND LAKE BURN SCARS REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Fish and Lake Burn Scars. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following areas, Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...From this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Fish and Lake Burn Scars is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Fish and Lake Burn Scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the Fish and Lake burn scars, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Southern California residents, in or below the recently burned areas are urged to take the steps necessary to protect their property. Persons in the watch area should remain alert and follow directions of emergency preparedness officials. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather