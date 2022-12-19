WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 19, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 313 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures 32 to 35 degrees in wind sheltered areas will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Ojai Valley and the western portion of the San Fernando Valley from Woodland Hills west to the Ventura County border. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather