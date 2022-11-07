WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1157 AM PST Mon Nov 7 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches with local amounts up to 20 inches. Highest amounts above 7000 feet. Less than 3 inches expected below 6000 ft and little or no accumulation below 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph, especially on the mountain peaks. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather