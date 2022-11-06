WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD WATCH

URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1251 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in and

near the recent burn areas.

* WHERE...The recent burn areas in Los Angeles county, including the

Fish Fire and the Route Fire.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Minor mud and debris flows will be possible in and

around the recent burn areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE APPLE/EL DORADO BURN SCARS IN EFFECT

FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the Apple/El Dorado burn scars.

* WHERE...Portions of the San Bernardino County Mountains within the

Apple and El Dorado burn scars.

* WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Apple/El Dorado burn scars is

expected on Tuesday. Residents near the Apple/El Dorado burn scars

should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up

to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall

could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street

flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars.

- Heavy rainfall looks to impact the burn scars starting early

Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning, with

the heaviest rainfall occurring Tuesday afternoon and

evening.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather