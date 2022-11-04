WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1006 PM PDT Thu Nov 3 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley, Southern Salinas Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley and Central Ventura County Valleys. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph in the Montecito Hills. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather