WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 611 PM PDT Mon Oct 10 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE FOR WEST LANCASTER IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AT 615 PM PDT THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 615 PM PDT this evening for a portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather