WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

344 PM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 345 PM PDT this afternoon for the

southwest portion of Santa Barbara County including portions of

Highway 101 near Gaviota.

Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no

longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining

road closures.

