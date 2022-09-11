WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Los Angeles\/Oxnard has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... East Central Los Angeles County in southwestern California... * Until 930 PM PDT. * At 746 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding is expected. Significant and potentially deadly debris flows are also expected in and near the Ranch and portions of the Bobcat burn scars SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Glendora, Falling Springs, Azusa, and Monrovia. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Warning for a recent burn area means that flooding and debris flows are imminent or occurring. Residents living in or immediately downstream should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Quickly move away from the burn area only if it is safe to do so, otherwise shelter in place and move to a second story or the highest location in your home to stay out of the path of fast-moving water and debris flows. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather