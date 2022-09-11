WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 626 PM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Western portions of the Antelope Valley to foothills in Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until 815 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Additional minor debris flows are possible in and near the Lake burn scar. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 620 PM PDT, radar and gauges indicated a line of strong thunderstorms producing heavy rain, with rates up to around one inch per hour.Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused flooding, including along area roadways such as the Highway 14 in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill, Elizabeth Lake, Lake Hughes. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move away from recently burned areas. The rain will likely trigger shallow mud and debris flows, minor rock falls, and flooding capable of localized damage, especially in steep terrain in and near burn scars. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather