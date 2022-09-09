WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

223 AM PDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot

conditions with temperatures in the 90s to around 100. For the

Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Inland Coast.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM PDT this

evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 5 PM

PDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or

participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wind Advisory, east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los

Angeles.

conditions with temperatures up to 100. For the Wind Advisory,

east winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with widespread temperatures

of 100 to 110. Overnight low temperatures will offer little

relief with temperatures falling to the mid 70s to mid 80s.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley,

Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County

Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains and Los Angeles County San

Fernando Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS

MORNING TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s to around 100

expected. For the Heat Advisory, temperatures up to 90. For the

Wind Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35

mph expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles

County Beaches.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM this morning

to 8 PM PDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 10 AM

PDT this morning. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM this

morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105

expected. Warmest Santa Ynez Valley.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 104.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, Southern Salinas Valley, San

Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and San Luis Obispo County

Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 93.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara

County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range

and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding

the Santa Monica Range, and Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Moisture from Kay will move into the area today and linger

through Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms with periods of

heavy rain at times will increase the risk of flooding,

especially in the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected to

occur late tonight through Saturday evening.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 99.

* WHERE...Cuyama Valley and Santa Barbara County Interior

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT Saturday.

result.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Surf of 3 to 6 feet with occasional sets reaching 8 feet.

Strong rip currents and longshore currents. Highest surf will be

in northern Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms will produce

lightning strikes.

* WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County

Coastal Areas.

* WHEN...This morning through Sunday. Highest surf will be

Saturday into early Sunday. Lightning is possible this

afternoon through Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong rip currents and longshore currents will be

hazardous, especially for inexperienced swimmers. Minor tidal

overflow is possible during the high tides each evening.

Lightning will be dangerous to people on the beach or in the

water.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

