WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service OXNARD CA

401 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL LOS ANGELES

COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has

been cancelled.

_____

