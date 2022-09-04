WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in OXNARD has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

* Until 315 PM PDT.

* At 245 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles north of

Glendora, moving west at 10 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Falling Springs...

Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Waterman and Wrightwood...

and Angeles Crest Highway between Mount Wilson and Mount Waterman.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

North central Los Angeles County in southwestern California...

* Until 330 PM PDT.

* At 249 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Acton, moving

west at 10 mph.

Acton.

