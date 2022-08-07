WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

HEAT ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1107 AM PDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains, Santa Clarita Valley, Los

Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County

Mountains and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

