WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 2, 2022

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

259 AM PDT Sat Jul 2 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Northerly winds have diminished across the area. Therefore, the

advisory will be allowed to expire. Through sunrise, there still

may be some local gusts around 35 MPH.

Another round of Sundowner winds is expected tonight. So, another

advisory will likely be issued.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather