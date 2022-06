WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

918 AM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Visbilities have improved over the Central Coast and this dense

fog advisory will be allowed to expire on time.

