Saturday, June 18, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1253 AM PDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph with

isolated gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Similar sundowner wind speeds are expected

to redevelop tonight and will likely require wind advisories

across the same areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

