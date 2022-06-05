WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

516 AM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40

to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty

winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San

Marcos Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Sundowner winds will diminish somewhat

this morning and early afternoon, but will begin to increase

again by late this afternoon. The northerly winds tonight will

likely be a bit stronger and more widespread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

