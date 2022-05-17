WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

253 AM PDT Tue May 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley, especially west of Highway 14.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust

will make driving difficult. Gusty winds could blow around

unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Winds will continue to diminish and the wind advisory will be

allowed to expire.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* WHAT...For northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Strongest near Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

