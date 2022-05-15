WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, May 16, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

323 AM PDT Sun May 15 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

