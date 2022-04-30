WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 1, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 103 PM PDT Sat Apr 30 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to between 45 and 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather