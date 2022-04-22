WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1007 AM PDT Fri Apr 22 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult. Roadways may be affected gusty cross winds and blowing dust. This includes Highways 14 and 138, especially near the foothills. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Local gusts to 45 mph possible on Ventura County beaches. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Beaches, Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roadways may be affected by gusty cross winds. This includes Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, and This includes Pacific Coast Highway and the 10, 105, 110, 405, 605, and 710 freeways in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Strongest near the I5 corridor. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. Highway 33 in Ventura County as well as Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Saturday. Highways 101, as well as the Gaviota Pass. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Saturday. Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the San Marcos Pass.Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather