Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 300 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.