WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

131 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of

8 to 14 inches 6000 to 8000 feet, 1 to 2 feet from 8000 to

9500 feet, and 2 to 5 feet above 9500 feet. Southwest winds

gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible into

the southern Sierra. Gusty winds could bring down tree

branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas could see reduced visibility

due to blowing snow. Gusty winds and heavy snow could result

in increased avalanche danger.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

6 to 12 inches from 6000 to 8000 feet, and 1 to 2 feet above

8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Highway 168 across Westgard Pass.

due to blowing snow.

