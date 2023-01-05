WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 953 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... Winds across Inyo, Esmeralda, and central Nye counties have died off substantially this morning. Gusts to 25 mph cannot be ruled out through the afternoon, but this Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire on time. The very gusty winds will continue to subside through the day, but breezy conditions will still be possible through this evening. Winds have dropped below advisory criteria and the advisory will be allowed to expire. ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... Winds have dropped below warning criteria and the warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather