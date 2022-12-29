WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

230 AM PST Thu Dec 29 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT ABOVE 7000 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 7000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches possible between 7000 to 9500

feet. 1 to 3 feet above 9500 feet. Winds could gust as high as

60 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...From Friday night through late Saturday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow creating areas of lower

visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor

the latest forecasts.

