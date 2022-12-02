WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1220 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY MORNING TO 4 AM PST MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. New snow accumulations of 12-18 inches are possible, with well over 2 feet possible above 9000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in periods of blowing snow. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell. * WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather