WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, October 23, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

440 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Winds remain breezy but have weakened overnight, thus the advisory will

be allowed to expire.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30.

* WHERE...Owens Valley.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 5 AM PDT Sunday. For

the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

