WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southeastern Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 525 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the area south of Death Valley Junction. Between

0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly on SR127 between Death Valley

Junction and Shoshone.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

SR127 and Shoshone

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather