WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

929 AM PDT Mon Sep 5 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week.

High and low temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees above normal are

expected through Wednesday.

* WHERE...Southern Nevada, southeast California and the Colorado

River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...A prolonged period of excessive heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat-related

illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in

outdoor activities. Those without access to adequate or

reliable cooling or hydration will be at most risk, but much

of the population could be susceptible to impacts as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected through the week with

high and low temperatures 8 to 12 degrees above normal. Highs

expected to be 110 to 115 in the lowest elevations with

overnight lows 85 to 90 degrees.

* WHERE...Northwest Arizona and the Colorado River Valley.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Due to the extended power outages from

storm damage, cooling stations have been set up in certain

locations. Emergency cooling stations are open at Sunrise

Elementary School, 2 6 4 5 Landon Drive in Bullhead City. Mohave

Valley Fire Station number 81 located at 1 4 5 1 Willow Drive in

Mohave Valley. Fort Mojave Mesa Fire Station number 92, 1 9 2 0

Camp Mohave Road in Mohave Valley. Lake Havasu Police

Department, 2 3 6 0 McCulloch Boulevard North in Lake Havasu

City. The Colorado River Valley communities power outage between

Bullhead City, Fort Mohave Mesa, Mohave Valley and Lake Havasu

City is expected to last between 24 hours to 48 hours.

