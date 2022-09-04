WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

808 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 815 PM PDT...

The storm near Interstate 40 west of Essex has weakened slightly and

no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small

hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. Drivers on Interstate

40 and Kelbaker Road should be alert for water or hail on the road.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A prolonged period of dangerously hot conditions with

record and near record temperatures up to 105 to 115 degrees.

Limited overnight relief, especially in the foothills.

* WHERE...Sacramento Valley, northern San Joaquin Valley, Delta,

and adjacent foothills and mountains.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant heat is forecast to

occur Monday and Tuesday with excessive heat continuing through

at least Thursday. There will be limited overnight relief from

the heat, with low temperatures only in the upper 60s to mid

80s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

