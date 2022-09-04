WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 746 PM PDT Sun Sep 4 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT FOR EASTERN SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 746 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Essex, or 14 miles southeast of Mitchell Caverns, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern San Bernardino County. This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 87 and 103. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND FAR NORTHWESTERN NEVADA... Winds have decreased below critical level criteria over the past hour. Therefore, the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather