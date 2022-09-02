WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 2, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

736 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM PDT...

The storms over the southern Mojave National Preserve have weakened

and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.

_____

