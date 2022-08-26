WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 26, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1123 PM PDT Thu Aug 25 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM PDT FRIDAY

FOR SOUTHEASTERN INYO COUNTY...

At 1123 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced an

additional 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain along SR190 between 10 and 11

PM PDT from Furnace Creek to Death Valley Junction. Additional heavy

rain up to one inch fell south of Death Valley Junction over SR127.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly and will

continue until at least 1230 AM PDT.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

SR190 from Furnace Creek to Death Valley Junction. SR127 from

Death Valley Junction to Shoshone.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

