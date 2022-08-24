WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 24, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 249 PM PDT Wed Aug 24 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 249 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across eastern San Bernardino north of Interstate 15 by Mountain Pass. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Mountain Pass, Kingston Road, and Excelsior Mine Road. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather