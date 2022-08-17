WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 545 PM PDT Wed Aug 17 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM PDT\/615 PM MST\/ FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOHAVE...EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES... At 543 PM PDT\/543 PM MST\/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingman, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Wind gusts over 60 mph have been reported at Needles. Locations impacted include... Bullhead City, Kingman, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Wild Cow Campground, Oatman, Mojave Ranch Estates, Mohave Valley, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40, Mesquite Creek, Dw Ranch Road, New Kingman-Butler, Arizona Village, Hualapai Mountain Park and Willow Valley. This includes the following highways... Interstate 40 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 8, and between mile markers 18 and 63. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 131 and 155. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather